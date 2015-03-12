Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.57 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.63 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.92 08.04 pct
1 MONTH 08.28 08.45 pct
3 MONTH 08.43 08.60 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.735 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.722 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 8.9375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.3128 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1089 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0234 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.81/08.86
2 Month - 08.20/08.26
3 Month - 07.98/08.03
6 Month - 07.71/07.75
9 Month - 07.62/07.66
1 Year - 07.62/07.64
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.13/07.15
4 Year - 07.08/07.09
5 Year - 07.07/07.09
7 Year - 07.04/07.12
10 Year - 07.03/07.11
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.