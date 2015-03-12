Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.57 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.63 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.92 08.04 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.45 pct 3 MONTH 08.43 08.60 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.735 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.722 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Mar 8.9375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.3128 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1089 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0234 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.81/08.86 2 Month - 08.20/08.26 3 Month - 07.98/08.03 6 Month - 07.71/07.75 9 Month - 07.62/07.66 1 Year - 07.62/07.64 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.13/07.15 4 Year - 07.08/07.09 5 Year - 07.07/07.09 7 Year - 07.04/07.12 10 Year - 07.03/07.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.