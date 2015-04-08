Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.65-07.70
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.40 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.37 07.41 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.81 07.95 pct
1 MONTH 08.14 08.28 pct
3 MONTH 08.11 08.27 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.786 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.788 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Apr 8.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8504 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8667 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8528 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.46/07.54
2 Month - 07.49/07.56
3 Month - 07.48/07.54
6 Month - 07.47/07.52
9 Month - 07.47/07.52
1 Year - 07.56/07.57
2 Year - 07.23/07.25
3 Year - 07.13/07.15
4 Year - 07.10/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.11
7 Year - 07.07/07.15
10 Year - 07.06/07.14
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.