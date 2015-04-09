UPDATE 3-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds analyst comment, background on U.S. hiring)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.58 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.56 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.52 07.58 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.78 07.88 pct 1 MONTH 07.98 08.09 pct 3 MONTH 08.12 08.23 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.773 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.776 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Apr 8.4875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8350 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8352 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8733 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.49/07.57 2 Month - 07.53/07.61 3 Month - 07.51/07.58 6 Month - 07.50/07.55 9 Month - 07.49/07.54 1 Year - 07.57/07.59 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.13/07.16 4 Year - 07.08/07.11 5 Year - 07.08/07.10 7 Year - 07.06/07.14 10 Year - 07.05/07.13 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
BANGALORE, May 02The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34600 ICS-201(B22mm) 35600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28300 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33300 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm)