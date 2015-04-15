Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.61 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.80 07.89 pct 1 MONTH 07.92 08.02 pct 3 MONTH 08.16 08.26 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.775 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.784 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Apr 8.4500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8436 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8411 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8663 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.54/07.61 2 Month - 07.56/07.63 3 Month - 07.53/07.60 6 Month - 07.50/07.56 9 Month - 07.47/07.53 1 Year - 07.55/07.57 2 Year - 07.22/07.24 3 Year - 07.12/07.14 4 Year - 07.07/07.09 5 Year - 07.07/07.09 7 Year - 07.05/07.13 10 Year - 07.04/07.12 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.