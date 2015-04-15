Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.90-07.00
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.60 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.57 07.61 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.80 07.89 pct
1 MONTH 07.92 08.02 pct
3 MONTH 08.16 08.26 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.775 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.784 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Apr 8.4500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8436 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8411 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8663 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.54/07.61
2 Month - 07.56/07.63
3 Month - 07.53/07.60
6 Month - 07.50/07.56
9 Month - 07.47/07.53
1 Year - 07.55/07.57
2 Year - 07.22/07.24
3 Year - 07.12/07.14
4 Year - 07.07/07.09
5 Year - 07.07/07.09
7 Year - 07.05/07.13
10 Year - 07.04/07.12
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.