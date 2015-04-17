Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.55-06.60
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.68 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.59 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.62 pct
3 DAY 07.59 07.65 pct
14 DAY 07.75 07.86 pct
1 MONTH 07.87 07.98 pct
3 MONTH 08.11 08.22 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.804 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.792 pct(1730 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Apr 8.4875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8472 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8771 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8741 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.56/07.63
2 Month - 07.56/07.63
3 Month - 07.54/07.61
6 Month - 07.51/07.57
9 Month - 07.48/07.54
1 Year - 07.55/07.58
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.12/07.14
4 Year - 07.08/07.11
5 Year - 07.08/07.11
7 Year - 07.06/07.14
10 Year - 07.05/07.13
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.