Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.50-08.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.66 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.68 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.65 07.70 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.76 07.87 pct 1 MONTH 07.90 08.01 pct 3 MONTH 08.17 08.29 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.762 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.759 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Apr 8.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8650 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8947 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9164 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.57/07.64 2 Month - 07.58/07.63 3 Month - 07.54/07.60 6 Month - 07.53/07.57 9 Month - 07.50/07.54 1 Year - 07.57/07.58 2 Year - 07.22/07.25 3 Year - 07.12/07.14 4 Year - 07.07/07.09 5 Year - 07.07/07.08 7 Year - 07.04/07.12 10 Year - 07.03/07.11 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.