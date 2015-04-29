Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.77 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.73 07.77 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.86 07.94 pct 1 MONTH 07.97 08.05 pct 3 MONTH 08.25 08.35 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.779 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.812 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Apr 8.5250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.8702 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8894 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8737 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.60/07.67 2 Month - 07.56/07.61 3 Month - 07.55/07.60 6 Month - 07.52/07.56 9 Month - 07.52/07.56 1 Year - 07.58/07.59 2 Year - 07.26/07.28 3 Year - 07.16/07.18 4 Year - 07.13/07.15 5 Year - 07.13/07.14 7 Year - 07.10/07.18 10 Year - 07.09/07.17 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.