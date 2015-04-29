Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.40
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.77 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.70 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.73 07.77 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.86 07.94 pct
1 MONTH 07.97 08.05 pct
3 MONTH 08.25 08.35 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.779 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.812 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Apr 8.5250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8702 pct
182 days t-bill 7.8894 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8737 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.60/07.67
2 Month - 07.56/07.61
3 Month - 07.55/07.60
6 Month - 07.52/07.56
9 Month - 07.52/07.56
1 Year - 07.58/07.59
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.16/07.18
4 Year - 07.13/07.15
5 Year - 07.13/07.14
7 Year - 07.10/07.18
10 Year - 07.09/07.17
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.