Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.73 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.90 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.46 07.52 pct 3 DAY 07.69 07.74 pct 14 DAY 07.93 08.00 pct 1 MONTH 08.02 08.09 pct 3 MONTH 08.26 08.33 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.826 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Apr 8.5625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9225 pct 182 days t-bill 7.8952 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9000 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.60/07.66 2 Month - 07.59/07.64 3 Month - 07.56/07.61 6 Month - 07.53/07.58 9 Month - 07.53/07.56 1 Year - 07.59/07.60 2 Year - 07.28/07.30 3 Year - 07.20/07.23 4 Year - 07.18/07.20 5 Year - 07.18/07.20 7 Year - 07.16/07.24 10 Year - 07.15/07.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.