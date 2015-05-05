Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.50-06.55
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.70 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.68 07.71 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.84 07.92 pct
1 MONTH 07.94 08.02 pct
3 MONTH 08.24 08.30 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.852 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.852 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 May 8.6125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.8914 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9104 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9152 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.57/07.64
2 Month - 07.56/07.61
3 Month - 07.54/07.58
6 Month - 07.52/07.55
9 Month - 07.51/07.55
1 Year - 07.57/07.59
2 Year - 07.26/07.29
3 Year - 07.19/07.22
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.16/07.19
7 Year - 07.14/07.22
10 Year - 07.13/07.21
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.