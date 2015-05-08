BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties posts March-qtr profit
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.65-06.70 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.78 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.68 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.42 07.45 pct 3 DAY 07.69 07.76 pct 14 DAY 07.77 07.88 pct 1 MONTH 07.94 08.05 pct 3 MONTH 08.23 08.32 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.939 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.981 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 May 8.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9196 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9302 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9406 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.59/07.66 2 Month - 07.57/07.63 3 Month - 07.54/07.60 6 Month - 07.52/07.56 9 Month - 07.53/07.58 1 Year - 07.59/07.61 2 Year - 07.31/07.33 3 Year - 07.25/07.27 4 Year - 07.23/07.25 5 Year - 07.23/07.25 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.20/07.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 4 India's revamp of its banking regulations will make the mechanism to deal with bad loans more effective, Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa said on Thursday, although he declined to share details of the amendments.