Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.17 07.22 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.56 07.64 pct 1 MONTH 07.69 07.77 pct 3 MONTH 07.87 07.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.880 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.871 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jul 8.0375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.5029 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5532 pct 364 days t-bill 7.6016 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.20/07.28 2 Month - 07.22/07.29 3 Month - 07.30/07.36 6 Month - 07.35/07.40 9 Month - 07.44/07.49 1 Year - 07.45/07.48 2 Year - 07.19/07.22 3 Year - 07.19/07.22 4 Year - 07.19/07.22 5 Year - 07.20/07.22 7 Year - 07.17/07.25 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.