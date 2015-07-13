Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.00-07.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.17 07.22 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.56 07.64 pct
1 MONTH 07.69 07.77 pct
3 MONTH 07.87 07.95 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.880 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.871 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Jul 8.0375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5029 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5532 pct
364 days t-bill 7.6016 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.20/07.28
2 Month - 07.22/07.29
3 Month - 07.30/07.36
6 Month - 07.35/07.40
9 Month - 07.44/07.49
1 Year - 07.45/07.48
2 Year - 07.19/07.22
3 Year - 07.19/07.22
4 Year - 07.19/07.22
5 Year - 07.20/07.22
7 Year - 07.17/07.25
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.