Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.18 07.22 pct
3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct
14 DAY 07.61 07.72 pct
1 MONTH 07.74 07.83 pct
3 MONTH 07.90 07.99 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.886 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.827 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jul 8.0125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.5035 pct
182 days t-bill 7.5531 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5858 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.20/07.28
2 Month - 07.23/07.29
3 Month - 07.31/07.36
6 Month - 07.36/07.41
9 Month - 07.46/07.51
1 Year - 07.47/07.49
2 Year - 07.20/07.23
3 Year - 07.20/07.22
4 Year - 07.20/07.22
5 Year - 07.20/07.23
7 Year - 07.18/07.26
10 Year - 07.18/07.26
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.