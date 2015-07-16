Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.17 07.22 pct 3 DAY --.-- --.-- pct 14 DAY 07.58 07.65 pct 1 MONTH 07.72 07.80 pct 3 MONTH 07.89 07.97 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.837 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.843 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jul 7.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.5104 pct 182 days t-bill 7.5504 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5868 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.21/07.29 2 Month - 07.25/07.32 3 Month - 07.31/07.38 6 Month - 07.37/07.42 9 Month - 07.46/07.51 1 Year - 07.47/07.49 2 Year - 07.20/07.22 3 Year - 07.19/07.21 4 Year - 07.19/07.21 5 Year - 07.19/07.21 7 Year - 07.16/07.24 10 Year - 07.16/07.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.