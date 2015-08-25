Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.26 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.26 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.27 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.42 07.53 pct 1 MONTH 07.50 07.61 pct 3 MONTH 07.70 07.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.885 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.814 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Aug 7.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4123 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4789 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5388 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.18/07.25 2 Month - 07.22/07.29 3 Month - 07.22/07.29 6 Month - 07.24/07.29 9 Month - 07.28/07.34 1 Year - 07.30/07.33 2 Year - 06.99/07.02 3 Year - 06.95/06.98 4 Year - 06.95/06.98 5 Year - 06.95/06.98 7 Year - 06.91/06.99 10 Year - 06.91/06.99 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.