Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.24 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.25 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
14 DAY 07.41 07.53 pct
1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct
3 MONTH 07.68 07.80 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.765 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.769 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Aug 7.8200 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3932 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4707 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5383 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.19/07.26
2 Month - 07.21/07.26
3 Month - 07.20/07.26
6 Month - 07.20/07.25
9 Month - 07.25/07.30
1 Year - 07.26/07.28
2 Year - 06.93/06.95
3 Year - 06.90/06.92
4 Year - 06.90/06.92
5 Year - 06.89/06.92
7 Year - 06.85/06.93
10 Year - 06.85/06.93
