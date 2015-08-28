Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.22 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.22 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT xx.xx pct
3 DAY 07.22 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.42 07.54 pct
1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct
3 MONTH 07.69 07.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.777 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.777 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Aug 7.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4014 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4621 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5425 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.20/07.27
2 Month - 07.21/07.28
3 Month - 07.20/07.27
6 Month - 07.21/07.26
9 Month - 07.26/07.31
1 Year - 07.27/07.29
2 Year - 06.94/06.96
3 Year - 06.90/06.92
4 Year - 06.90/06.92
5 Year - 06.90/06.92
7 Year - 06.86/06.94
10 Year - 06.86/06.94
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.