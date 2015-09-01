Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.80-06.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.20 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.41 07.53 pct
1 MONTH 07.47 07.58 pct
3 MONTH 07.67 07.78 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.774 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.751 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Sep 7.8125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.3843 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4628 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5221 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.21/07.26
2 Month - 07.21/07.26
3 Month - 07.21/07.26
6 Month - 07.21/07.26
9 Month - 07.26/07.30
1 Year - 07.27/07.29
2 Year - 06.95/06.97
3 Year - 06.92/06.94
4 Year - 06.92/06.94
5 Year - 06.92/06.94
7 Year - 06.89/06.96
10 Year - 06.89/06.96
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.