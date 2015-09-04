Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.13 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.13 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT xx.xx pct 3 DAY 07.13 pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.36 07.46 pct 1 MONTH 07.46 07.57 pct 3 MONTH 07.60 07.72 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.750 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.754 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Sep 7.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.3809 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4578 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5210 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.17/07.24 2 Month - 07.16/07.23 3 Month - 07.17/07.23 6 Month - 07.19/07.24 9 Month - 07.24/07.29 1 Year - 07.25/07.27 2 Year - 06.93/06.96 3 Year - 06.90/06.93 4 Year - 06.90/06.93 5 Year - 06.90/06.93 7 Year - 06.87/06.95 10 Year - 06.87/06.95 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.