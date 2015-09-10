Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.40 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.41 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
14 DAY 07.36 07.50 pct
1 MONTH 07.49 07.61 pct
3 MONTH 07.61 07.75 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.780 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.772 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Sep 7.9250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4150 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4750 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5223 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.22/07.29
2 Month - 07.22/07.29
3 Month - 07.23/07.29
6 Month - 07.23/07.28
9 Month - 07.29/07.34
1 Year - 07.29/07.32
2 Year - 06.99/07.02
3 Year - 06.97/06.99
4 Year - 06.97/06.99
5 Year - 06.97/07.00
7 Year - 06.93/07.01
10 Year - 06.93/07.00
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.