Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.19 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.18 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.18 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.40 07.47 pct 1 MONTH 07.56 07.63 pct 3 MONTH 07.70 07.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.783 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.772 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Sep 8.0000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4276 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4751 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5014 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.21/07.28 2 Month - 07.19/07.26 3 Month - 07.21/07.27 6 Month - 07.23/07.28 9 Month - 07.28/07.33 1 Year - 07.29/07.32 2 Year - 06.99/07.02 3 Year - 06.96/06.99 4 Year - 06.96/06.99 5 Year - 06.97/06.99 7 Year - 06.93/07.01 10 Year - 06.92/07.00 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.