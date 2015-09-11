Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.35
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.19 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.18 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.18 pct
3 DAY xx.xx pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
14 DAY 07.40 07.47 pct
1 MONTH 07.56 07.63 pct
3 MONTH 07.70 07.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.783 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.772 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Sep 8.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4276 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4751 pct
364 days t-bill 7.5014 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.21/07.28
2 Month - 07.19/07.26
3 Month - 07.21/07.27
6 Month - 07.23/07.28
9 Month - 07.28/07.33
1 Year - 07.29/07.32
2 Year - 06.99/07.02
3 Year - 06.96/06.99
4 Year - 06.96/06.99
5 Year - 06.97/06.99
7 Year - 06.93/07.01
10 Year - 06.92/07.00
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.