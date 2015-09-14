Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.20-07.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.23 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.21 pct 3 DAY xx.xx pct NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- 14 DAY 07.41 07.54 pct 1 MONTH 07.56 07.68 pct 3 MONTH 07.67 07.80 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.762 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.755 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Sep 8.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4272 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4761 pct 364 days t-bill 7.5287 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.19/07.26 2 Month - 07.18/07.24 3 Month - 07.19/07.25 6 Month - 07.22/07.26 9 Month - 07.28/07.32 1 Year - 07.29/07.31 2 Year - 06.98/07.00 3 Year - 06.96/06.98 4 Year - 06.96/06.98 5 Year - 06.96/06.98 7 Year - 06.92/07.00 10 Year - 06.91/06.99 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.