Indicative market rates Call Money 07.45-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.95 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.94 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.95 pct 14 DAY 07.18 pct 1 MONTH 08.08 pct 3 MONTH 08.12 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.626 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.640 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Mar 9.0500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1692 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1750 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1750 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.81/07.90 2 Month - 07.25/07.31 3 Month - 07.05/07.11 6 Month - 06.93/06.97 9 Month - 06.93/06.96 1 Year - 06.93/06.95 2 Year - 06.75/06.77 3 Year - 06.74/06.77 4 Year - 06.78/06.81 5 Year - 06.80/06.82 7 Year - 06.76/06.84 10 Year - 06.75/06.83 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis