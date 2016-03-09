Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.60-06.65 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.05 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.01 pct 14 DAY 07.20 pct 1 MONTH 08.05 pct 3 MONTH 08.15 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.658 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.652 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Mar 9.1063 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.1981 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1750 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1750 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.82/07.91 2 Month - 07.25/07.31 3 Month - 07.07/07.13 6 Month - 06.93/06.97 9 Month - 06.92/06.95 1 Year - 06.93/06.95 2 Year - 06.73/06.76 3 Year - 06.72/06.75 4 Year - 06.76/06.80 5 Year - 06.78/06.80 7 Year - 06.75/06.83 10 Year - 06.74/06.82 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis