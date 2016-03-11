BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.92 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 07.00 pct 14 DAY 07.18 pct 1 MONTH 08.10 pct 3 MONTH 08.20 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.635 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.629 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Mar 9.1375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.2219 pct 182 days t-bill 7.1897 pct 364 days t-bill 7.1690 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.95/08.02 2 Month - 07.34/07.40 3 Month - 07.12/07.16 6 Month - 06.96/06.99 9 Month - 06.95/06.98 1 Year - 06.95/06.96 2 Year - 06.76/06.77 3 Year - 06.75/06.77 4 Year - 06.79/06.81 5 Year - 06.80/06.82 7 Year - 06.78/06.86 10 Year - 06.77/06.85 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243