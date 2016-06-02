Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.41 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.42 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.44 pct 14 DAY 06.89 pct 1 MONTH 07.06 pct 3 MONTH 07.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.482 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.485 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Jun 7.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.8187 pct 182 days t-bill 6.9176 pct 364 days t-bill 6.9358 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.50/06.54 2 Month - 06.50/06.54 3 Month - 06.50/06.54 6 Month - 06.57/06.61 9 Month - 06.62/06.66 1 Year - 06.68/06.69 2 Year - 06.59/06.60 3 Year - 06.65/06.67 4 Year - 06.74/06.75 5 Year - 06.79/06.80 7 Year - 06.71/06.79 10 Year - 06.71/06.79 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis