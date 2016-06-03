Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.40 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.40 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.41 pct 14 DAY 06.85 pct 1 MONTH 07.01 pct 3 MONTH 07.22 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.489 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.489 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jun 7.9850 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.8274 pct 182 days t-bill 6.9228 pct 364 days t-bill 6.9514 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.49/06.54 2 Month - 06.49/06.54 3 Month - 06.49/06.55 6 Month - 06.57/06.60 9 Month - 06.62/06.65 1 Year - 06.67/06.69 2 Year - 06.58/06.60 3 Year - 06.63/06.66 4 Year - 06.72/06.75 5 Year - 06.77/06.79 7 Year - 06.70/06.78 10 Year - 06.70/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis