Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.05-06.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.40 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.40 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.41 pct
14 DAY 06.85 pct
1 MONTH 07.01 pct
3 MONTH 07.22 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.489 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.489 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Jun 7.9850 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8274 pct
182 days t-bill 6.9228 pct
364 days t-bill 6.9514 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.49/06.54
2 Month - 06.49/06.54
3 Month - 06.49/06.55
6 Month - 06.57/06.60
9 Month - 06.62/06.65
1 Year - 06.67/06.69
2 Year - 06.58/06.60
3 Year - 06.63/06.66
4 Year - 06.72/06.75
5 Year - 06.77/06.79
7 Year - 06.70/06.78
10 Year - 06.70/06.78
