Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.33 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.29 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.37 pct
14 DAY 06.91 pct
1 MONTH 07.03 pct
3 MONTH 07.15 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.492 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.492 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jun 7.8875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.8011 pct
182 days t-bill 6.8784 pct
364 days t-bill 6.9303 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.49/06.52
2 Month - 06.49/06.52
3 Month - 06.49/06.52
6 Month - 06.57/06.60
9 Month - 06.62/06.64
1 Year - 06.67/06.68
2 Year - 06.57/06.59
3 Year - 06.62/06.64
4 Year - 06.69/06.72
5 Year - 06.74/06.76
7 Year - 06.67/06.75
10 Year - 06.67/06.75
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis