Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.35-06.40 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.45 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.46 pct 14 DAY 06.92 pct 1 MONTH 07.00 pct 3 MONTH 07.19 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.538 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.519 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jun 7.8625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.7884 pct 182 days t-bill 6.8656 pct 364 days t-bill 6.9357 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.47/06.52 2 Month - 06.46/06.51 3 Month - 06.48/06.52 6 Month - 06.57/06.61 9 Month - 06.62/06.66 1 Year - 06.68/06.70 2 Year - 06.59/06.61 3 Year - 06.64/06.67 4 Year - 06.71/06.74 5 Year - 06.76/06.79 7 Year - 06.70/06.78 10 Year - 06.70/06.78 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis