Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.43 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.45 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.45 pct
14 DAY 06.95 pct
1 MONTH 06.95 pct
3 MONTH 07.10 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.475 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.476 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jun 7.8250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.7326 pct
182 days t-bill 6.8423 pct
364 days t-bill 6.8880 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.42/06.46
2 Month - 06.41/06.44
3 Month - 06.48/06.51
6 Month - 06.50/06.53
9 Month - 06.53/06.56
1 Year - 06.57/06.58
2 Year - 06.45/06.47
3 Year - 06.50/06.52
4 Year - 06.59/06.61
5 Year - 06.67/06.68
7 Year - 06.59/06.67
10 Year - 06.59/06.67
