Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 05.80-05.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.43 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.45 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.45 pct 14 DAY 06.95 pct 1 MONTH 06.95 pct 3 MONTH 07.10 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.475 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.476 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Jun 7.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.7326 pct 182 days t-bill 6.8423 pct 364 days t-bill 6.8880 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.42/06.46 2 Month - 06.41/06.44 3 Month - 06.48/06.51 6 Month - 06.50/06.53 9 Month - 06.53/06.56 1 Year - 06.57/06.58 2 Year - 06.45/06.47 3 Year - 06.50/06.52 4 Year - 06.59/06.61 5 Year - 06.67/06.68 7 Year - 06.59/06.67 10 Year - 06.59/06.67 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis