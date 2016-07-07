Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.45-06.50
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.34 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.34 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.34 pct
14 DAY 06.80 pct
1 MONTH 06.83 pct
3 MONTH 07.04 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.373 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.382 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Jul 7.7800 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5140 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6888 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7844 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.36/06.40
2 Month - 06.35/06.39
3 Month - 06.43/06.45
6 Month - 06.43/06.46
9 Month - 06.50/06.53
1 Year - 06.51/06.52
2 Year - 06.38/06.39
3 Year - 06.41/06.42
4 Year - 06.49/06.51
5 Year - 06.55/06.57
7 Year - 06.48/06.56
10 Year - 06.48/06.56
