Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.43 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.45 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.45 pct
14 DAY 06.80 pct
1 MONTH 06.82 pct
3 MONTH 06.96 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.282 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.272 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jul 7.3800 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5281 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6633 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7498 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.38/06.43
2 Month - 06.38/06.42
3 Month - 06.43/06.46
6 Month - 06.42/06.46
9 Month - 06.47/06.51
1 Year - 06.46/06.48
2 Year - 06.32/06.35
3 Year - 06.36/06.38
4 Year - 06.45/06.47
5 Year - 06.51/06.53
7 Year - 06.45/06.53
10 Year - 06.45/06.53
