Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.40-06.45 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.50 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.50 pct 14 DAY 06.79 pct 1 MONTH 06.85 pct 3 MONTH 07.00 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.273 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.282 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Jul 7.3500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5409 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6686 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7431 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.39/06.44 2 Month - 06.39/06.44 3 Month - 06.45/06.48 6 Month - 06.45/06.48 9 Month - 06.49/06.53 1 Year - 06.48/06.50 2 Year - 06.35/06.37 3 Year - 06.39/06.42 4 Year - 06.48/06.50 5 Year - 06.54/06.56 7 Year - 06.48/06.56 10 Year - 06.48/06.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis