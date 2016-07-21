MEDIA-Indian CPSEs may have to pay extra dividends, go for buybacks after govt review - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.55 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.54 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.55 pct 14 DAY 06.87 pct 1 MONTH 06.85 pct 3 MONTH 06.96 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.273 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.264 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jul 7.2875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5395 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6698 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7509 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.41/06.44 2 Month - 06.40/06.45 3 Month - 06.46/06.49 6 Month - 06.46/06.49 9 Month - 06.50/06.53 1 Year - 06.49/06.51 2 Year - 06.36/06.38 3 Year - 06.41/06.43 4 Year - 06.49/06.51 5 Year - 06.55/06.57 7 Year - 06.48/06.56 10 Year - 06.48/06.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis
MANILA, May 19 Shanghai rebar steel futures climbed to a six-week peak on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly increase since January, supported by worries over tighter supply as China sustains a crackdown against polluting producers.