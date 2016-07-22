Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.51 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.51 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.53 pct 14 DAY 06.85 pct 1 MONTH 06.84 pct 3 MONTH 06.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.242 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.251 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Jul 7.3000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5323 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6649 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7254 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.41/06.45 2 Month - 06.43/06.46 3 Month - 06.46/06.49 6 Month - 06.46/06.49 9 Month - 06.50/06.54 1 Year - 06.50/06.52 2 Year - 06.37/06.39 3 Year - 06.41/06.43 4 Year - 06.48/06.50 5 Year - 06.55/06.57 7 Year - 06.48/06.56 10 Year - 06.48/06.56 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis