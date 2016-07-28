Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.54 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.55 pct 14 DAY 06.82 pct 1 MONTH 06.83 pct 3 MONTH 06.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.217 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.190 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jul 7.2525 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.5564 pct 182 days t-bill 6.6854 pct 364 days t-bill 6.7216 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.41/06.45 2 Month - 06.43/06.48 3 Month - 06.46/06.50 6 Month - 06.45/06.49 9 Month - 06.48/06.52 1 Year - 06.47/06.48 2 Year - 06.33/06.35 3 Year - 06.36/06.39 4 Year - 06.42/06.45 5 Year - 06.49/06.51 7 Year - 06.39/06.47 10 Year - 06.39/06.47 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis