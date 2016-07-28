Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.50 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.54 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.55 pct
14 DAY 06.82 pct
1 MONTH 06.83 pct
3 MONTH 06.95 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.217 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.190 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jul 7.2525 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.5564 pct
182 days t-bill 6.6854 pct
364 days t-bill 6.7216 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.41/06.45
2 Month - 06.43/06.48
3 Month - 06.46/06.50
6 Month - 06.45/06.49
9 Month - 06.48/06.52
1 Year - 06.47/06.48
2 Year - 06.33/06.35
3 Year - 06.36/06.39
4 Year - 06.42/06.45
5 Year - 06.49/06.51
7 Year - 06.39/06.47
10 Year - 06.39/06.47
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis