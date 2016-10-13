Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.28 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.27 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.54 pct 1 MONTH 06.58 pct 3 MONTH 06.64 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.828 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.830 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Oct 6.7875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3505 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3939 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4302 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.27/06.32 2 Month - 06.30/06.35 3 Month - 06.30/06.33 6 Month - 06.37/06.41 9 Month - 06.36/06.39 1 Year - 06.37/06.39 2 Year - 06.20/06.22 3 Year - 06.21/06.24 4 Year - 06.27/06.30 5 Year - 06.34/06.36 7 Year - 06.22/06.30 10 Year - 06.22/06.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis