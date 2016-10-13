Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.27 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct
14 DAY 06.54 pct
1 MONTH 06.58 pct
3 MONTH 06.64 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.828 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.830 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Oct 6.7875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.3505 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3939 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4302 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.27/06.32
2 Month - 06.30/06.35
3 Month - 06.30/06.33
6 Month - 06.37/06.41
9 Month - 06.36/06.39
1 Year - 06.37/06.39
2 Year - 06.20/06.22
3 Year - 06.21/06.24
4 Year - 06.27/06.30
5 Year - 06.34/06.36
7 Year - 06.22/06.30
10 Year - 06.22/06.30
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis