Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.29 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.26 pct 14 DAY 06.54 pct 1 MONTH 06.58 pct 3 MONTH 06.63 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.831 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.854 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Oct 6.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3525 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4018 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4429 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.30/06.34 2 Month - 06.31/06.35 3 Month - 06.30/06.32 6 Month - 06.37/06.39 9 Month - 06.35/06.37 1 Year - 06.35/06.37 2 Year - 06.19/06.20 3 Year - 06.22/06.23 4 Year - 06.27/06.29 5 Year - 06.34/06.36 7 Year - 06.24/06.32 10 Year - 06.24/06.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis