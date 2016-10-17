Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.32 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.30 pct
14 DAY 06.50 pct
1 MONTH 06.58 pct
3 MONTH 06.62 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.855 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.845 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 6.8125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.3557 pct
182 days t-bill 6.3920 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4259 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.30/06.35
2 Month - 06.30/06.35
3 Month - 06.29/06.34
6 Month - 06.36/06.39
9 Month - 06.35/06.38
1 Year - 06.35/06.38
2 Year - 06.17/06.20
3 Year - 06.21/06.24
4 Year - 06.27/06.30
5 Year - 06.34/06.37
7 Year - 06.24/06.32
10 Year - 06.24/06.32
