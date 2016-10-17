Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.32 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.30 pct 14 DAY 06.50 pct 1 MONTH 06.58 pct 3 MONTH 06.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.855 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.845 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Oct 6.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3557 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3920 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4259 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.30/06.35 2 Month - 06.30/06.35 3 Month - 06.29/06.34 6 Month - 06.36/06.39 9 Month - 06.35/06.38 1 Year - 06.35/06.38 2 Year - 06.17/06.20 3 Year - 06.21/06.24 4 Year - 06.27/06.30 5 Year - 06.34/06.37 7 Year - 06.24/06.32 10 Year - 06.24/06.32 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis