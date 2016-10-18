Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.29 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.30 pct
14 DAY 06.48 pct
1 MONTH 06.57 pct
3 MONTH 06.67 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.819 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.815 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Oct 6.8188 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.3723 pct
182 days t-bill 6.4046 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4360 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.30/06.35
2 Month - 06.30/06.35
3 Month - 06.29/06.33
6 Month - 06.35/06.39
9 Month - 06.33/06.37
1 Year - 06.34/06.36
2 Year - 06.17/06.19
3 Year - 06.19/06.22
4 Year - 06.25/06.28
5 Year - 06.32/06.34
7 Year - 06.21/06.29
10 Year - 06.21/06.29
