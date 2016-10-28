Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.24 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.24 pct 14 DAY 06.51 pct 1 MONTH 06.56 pct 3 MONTH 06.70 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.906 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.886 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Oct 6.9875 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.3663 pct 182 days t-bill 6.4208 pct 364 days t-bill 6.4402 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.28/06.32 2 Month - 06.27/06.32 3 Month - 06.28/06.30 6 Month - 06.34/06.35 9 Month - 06.34/06.36 1 Year - 06.35/06.36 2 Year - 06.18/06.20 3 Year - 06.22/06.24 4 Year - 06.27/06.29 5 Year - 06.34/06.36 7 Year - 06.24/06.29 10 Year - 06.22/06.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis