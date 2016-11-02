Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.23 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.23 pct
14 DAY 06.42 pct
1 MONTH 06.56 pct
3 MONTH 06.68 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.916 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.902 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 2 Nov 7.0000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.3621 pct
182 days t-bill 6.4252 pct
364 days t-bill 6.4588 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.28/06.33
2 Month - 06.28/06.33
3 Month - 06.27/06.30
6 Month - 06.33/06.36
9 Month - 06.32/06.35
1 Year - 06.34/06.35
2 Year - 06.18/06.20
3 Year - 06.21/06.23
4 Year - 06.27/06.29
5 Year - 06.34/06.36
7 Year - 06.22/06.30
10 Year - 06.22/06.30
