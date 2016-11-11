Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.30 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.28 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.29 pct 14 DAY 06.49 pct 1 MONTH 06.54 pct 3 MONTH 06.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.685 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.726 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Nov 6.7813 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.2783 pct 182 days t-bill 6.3217 pct 364 days t-bill 6.3655 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.20/06.26 2 Month - 06.18/06.25 3 Month - 06.13/06.17 6 Month - 06.17/06.21 9 Month - 06.16/06.20 1 Year - 06.18/06.20 2 Year - 06.05/06.07 3 Year - 06.09/06.12 4 Year - 06.17/06.19 5 Year - 06.26/06.28 7 Year - 06.13/06.21 10 Year - 06.13/06.21 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis