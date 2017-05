Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- May 22, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 22 May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.