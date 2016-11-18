Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.22 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.17 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct
14 DAY 06.28 pct
1 MONTH 06.35 pct
3 MONTH 06.41 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.427 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.428 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Nov 6.5500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9408 pct
182 days t-bill 5.9750 pct
364 days t-bill 6.0432 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.09/06.14
2 Month - 06.09/06.14
3 Month - 06.06/06.10
6 Month - 06.10/06.14
9 Month - 06.10/06.13
1 Year - 06.10/06.13
2 Year - 05.98/06.01
3 Year - 06.04/06.06
4 Year - 06.13/06.15
5 Year - 06.22/06.24
7 Year - 06.09/06.17
10 Year - 06.09/06.17
