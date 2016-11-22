Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.10-06.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.19 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.17 pct 14 DAY 06.29 pct 1 MONTH 06.30 pct 3 MONTH 06.37 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.321 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.309 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Nov 6.5125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.9000 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9256 pct 364 days t-bill 5.9677 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.02/06.07 2 Month - 06.01/06.06 3 Month - 05.97/06.01 6 Month - 05.99/06.02 9 Month - 05.97/06.00 1 Year - 05.98/06.00 2 Year - 05.86/05.88 3 Year - 05.92/05.94 4 Year - 06.02/06.04 5 Year - 06.12/06.13 7 Year - 05.98/06.06 10 Year - 05.98/06.06 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis