Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.21 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.20 pct
FBIL MIBOR
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct
14 DAY 06.30 pct
1 MONTH 06.29 pct
3 MONTH 06.32 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.282 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.280 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Nov 6.4575 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.8944 pct
182 days t-bill 5.9257 pct
364 days t-bill 5.9520 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.00/06.05
2 Month - 05.97/06.01
3 Month - 05.96/05.99
6 Month - 05.93/05.97
9 Month - 05.95/05.98
1 Year - 05.96/05.98
2 Year - 05.84/05.86
3 Year - 05.90/05.92
4 Year - 06.00/06.02
5 Year - 06.09/06.12
7 Year - 05.96/06.04
10 Year - 05.96/06.04
