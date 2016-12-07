Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.21 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct
14 DAY 06.30 pct
1 MONTH 06.32 pct
3 MONTH 06.34 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.183 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.406 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Dec 6.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 5.9525 pct
182 days t-bill 5.9969 pct
364 days t-bill 6.0544 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.20/06.25
2 Month - 06.22/06.27
3 Month - 06.24/06.29
6 Month - 06.22/06.25
9 Month - 06.20/06.24
1 Year - 06.20/06.21
2 Year - 06.01/06.03
3 Year - 06.05/06.07
4 Year - 06.13/06.15
5 Year - 06.20/06.22
7 Year - 06.08/06.16
10 Year - 06.08/06.16
