Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.70-06.75 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.21 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.21 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.21 pct 14 DAY 06.30 pct 1 MONTH 06.32 pct 3 MONTH 06.34 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.183 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.406 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Dec 6.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 5.9525 pct 182 days t-bill 5.9969 pct 364 days t-bill 6.0544 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.20/06.25 2 Month - 06.22/06.27 3 Month - 06.24/06.29 6 Month - 06.22/06.25 9 Month - 06.20/06.24 1 Year - 06.20/06.21 2 Year - 06.01/06.03 3 Year - 06.05/06.07 4 Year - 06.13/06.15 5 Year - 06.20/06.22 7 Year - 06.08/06.16 10 Year - 06.08/06.16 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis