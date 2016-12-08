Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.25
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.51 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.44 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.48 pct
14 DAY 06.48 pct
1 MONTH 06.45 pct
3 MONTH 06.46 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.430 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.399 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Dec 6.7063 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.2098 pct
182 days t-bill 6.1531 pct
364 days t-bill 6.2354 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.22/06.26
2 Month - 06.24/06.28
3 Month - 06.24/06.27
6 Month - 06.21/06.24
9 Month - 06.20/06.22
1 Year - 06.19/06.21
2 Year - 06.01/06.03
3 Year - 06.06/06.08
4 Year - 06.14/06.16
5 Year - 06.21/06.22
7 Year - 06.08/06.16
10 Year - 06.08/06.16
