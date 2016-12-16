Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.30-06.35
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.28 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.28 pct
===========
FBIL MIBOR
----------- ----------
OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.28 pct
14 DAY 06.35 pct
1 MONTH 06.37 pct
3 MONTH 06.38 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.459 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.506 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Dec 6.6375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 6.1625 pct
182 days t-bill 6.2327 pct
364 days t-bill 6.2772 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 06.23/06.28
2 Month - 06.24/06.29
3 Month - 06.23/06.28
6 Month - 06.21/06.25
9 Month - 06.21/06.25
1 Year - 06.20/06.22
2 Year - 06.02/06.04
3 Year - 06.10/06.12
4 Year - 06.19/06.21
5 Year - 06.28/06.30
7 Year - 06.14/06.22
10 Year - 06.14/06.22
