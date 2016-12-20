Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.24 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.25 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.25 pct 14 DAY 06.41 pct 1 MONTH 06.40 pct 3 MONTH 06.40 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.481 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.480 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 20 Dec 6.6375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 6.1813 pct 182 days t-bill 6.2119 pct 364 days t-bill 6.2798 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 06.23/06.28 2 Month - 06.23/06.28 3 Month - 06.23/06.27 6 Month - 06.21/06.25 9 Month - 06.21/06.25 1 Year - 06.20/06.22 2 Year - 06.02/06.04 3 Year - 06.10/06.12 4 Year - 06.20/06.22 5 Year - 06.29/06.31 7 Year - 06.15/06.23 10 Year - 06.15/06.23 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis